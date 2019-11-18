Angola: MPLA Vice-President Calls On Militants for Discipline

17 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — MPLA vice-president Luísa Damião Saturday in Cazenga district, Luanda said that the country is going through difficult times that require discipline, coherence and commitment from the militants and society.

1 / 1

Acto de Massas do MPLA

Speaking in a mass political act marking the 44th anniversary of national independence, 11 November, she said that this commitment to the Motherland must be in the unity and cohesion of party structures at all levels to meet the challenges.

Luísa Damião spoke of the need to increasingly strengthen the insertion of the party in society, stressing that party militants must be attentive and always elevate the action of making politics, in a hard work guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

These efforts, she said, aim to improve the situation of the country, looking to the future with confidence and optimism.

The partisan official said that in the short, medium or long term, there will be more electricity, clean water, health, education, strong entrepreneurs, a robust economy and swift justice in the country.

she said that in the light of calls from the Head of State, MPLA militants should be the first to scrutinize public servants to combat bad practices.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.