Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto beat Saturday rival Petro de Luanda, by 94-79, and won the XI edition of the Victorino Cunha Tournament in senior men's basketball.

The "military" club were leading the score in halftime by 47-38.

With 22 points, Gilson Mbango was the highlight of the "military" side, while Childe Dundão (22) was the best unit of Petro de Luanda.