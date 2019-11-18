Angola to Achieve Wheat Flour Self-Sufficiency

17 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — In the short and medium term, Angola might achieve self-sufficiency in the production of wheat flour, with the increase of the country's mills, from the current 420,000 tons per year to 840,000 tons.

According to the administrator of the Great Mills of Angola, César Rasgado, who was speaking to the press last Saturday, besides the increase of the mills in the country, the sector is betting on the cultivation of wheat.

Notes from Commerce and Industry Ministry indicate that the annual consumption of wheat flour in the country is at least of 600,000 tons.

The official explained that the target will be achieved with the ongoing project to expand the Kikolo mill production line, which will increase its annual production from 140,000 tons to 280,000 tons.

In addition to this increase, he announced the installation of a mill company in the southern country, with a production capacity of 260,000 to 280,000 tons per year, added to the annual production capacity of 280,000 tons, thus exceeding the amount of consumption in the country.

The official, who was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the new management of CAIPPA inauguration ceremony, stated that it is important, to reach the desired level of production, to increase the production of wheat crop, knowing that most of the processed grains are imported from Europe.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Central Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.