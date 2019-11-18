Angola to Achieve Wheat Flour Self-Sufficiency

Luanda — In the short and medium term, Angola might achieve self-sufficiency in the production of wheat flour, with the increase of the country's mills, from the current 420,000 tons per year to 840,000 tons.

According to the administrator of the Great Mills of Angola, César Rasgado, who was speaking to the press last Saturday, besides the increase of the mills in the country, the sector is betting on the cultivation of wheat.

Notes from Commerce and Industry Ministry indicate that the annual consumption of wheat flour in the country is at least of 600,000 tons.

The official explained that the target will be achieved with the ongoing project to expand the Kikolo mill production line, which will increase its annual production from 140,000 tons to 280,000 tons.

In addition to this increase, he announced the installation of a mill company in the southern country, with a production capacity of 260,000 to 280,000 tons per year, added to the annual production capacity of 280,000 tons, thus exceeding the amount of consumption in the country.

The official, who was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the new management of CAIPPA inauguration ceremony, stated that it is important, to reach the desired level of production, to increase the production of wheat crop, knowing that most of the processed grains are imported from Europe.