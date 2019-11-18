Angola/Gabon: Can2021 - Angola Try First Victory in Gabon

Luanda — After the home defeat at the debut versus Gambia, 1-3, the national football team will try to win its first match this Sunday in the qualifying round for the CAN2021, to be held in Cameroon.

For the second round match of Group D, the Palancas Negras will face the Gabonese team, around 8pm, Sunday in Franceville city.

This will be the 19th time that both squads will face each other. Until now, Angola has nine victories, while Gabon count with four, beyond five draws.

Nonetheless, the "Palancas Negras" will be on the field "apprehensive" after the "slip" at the 11 de November stadium in Luanda on Wednesday at the tournament's debut.

Besides the fact of the opponents playing at home field, which is motivated after the drawing in Kinshasa with DRC national team, the Angolan players, are reduced in options taking account the personal reasons absence of the last match two main players: Gerson Dala (Antayaspor of Turkey) and Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga of Portugal)

Angola rank 31 in African Football Confederation position, while Gabon is 12 places above (19th).