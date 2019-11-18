Angola/Gabon: Can2021 - Angola Try First Victory in Gabon

17 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After the home defeat at the debut versus Gambia, 1-3, the national football team will try to win its first match this Sunday in the qualifying round for the CAN2021, to be held in Cameroon.

For the second round match of Group D, the Palancas Negras will face the Gabonese team, around 8pm, Sunday in Franceville city.

This will be the 19th time that both squads will face each other. Until now, Angola has nine victories, while Gabon count with four, beyond five draws.

Nonetheless, the "Palancas Negras" will be on the field "apprehensive" after the "slip" at the 11 de November stadium in Luanda on Wednesday at the tournament's debut.

Besides the fact of the opponents playing at home field, which is motivated after the drawing in Kinshasa with DRC national team, the Angolan players, are reduced in options taking account the personal reasons absence of the last match two main players: Gerson Dala (Antayaspor of Turkey) and Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga of Portugal)

Angola rank 31 in African Football Confederation position, while Gabon is 12 places above (19th).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.