Sudan: UNAMID to Hold Press Conference On Wednesday

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, will hold a press conference next Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m. at the Main Conference Hall in the UNDP headquarters at Gamaa Street.

The Special Representative of UNAMID will brief the media on the new mandate of the mission and its operations and the Darfur peace process in Darfur.

Invitation to attend the press conference is directed to all the media and press.