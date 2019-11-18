Sudan: Undersecretary of Information Ministry - There Shall Be New Structure of SUNA

7 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Al-Rashid Saeed, pointed out that Sudan News Agency (SUNA) is an important media institution for both the state and society and shall give attention to the various activities of society.

During his meeting Sunday with the senior officials and employees at SUNA, Saeed stressed that SUNA is an agency of the Sudanese people and should serve the relations between freedom and democracy and reflect the different living conditions of the citizens.

He said that SUNA structure is an important issue and shall be reformed in the coming period, calling for recruitment of new generations of the youth revolution to benefit from the accumulated expertise of SUNA employees, stressing the necessity of effecting changes to cope with the new era.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information has given a number of directives for the editing policy and enhancement of the engineering and technical situation and the work environment.

A number of employees have expressed their views on the current situation and future of SUNA, the performance at the agency, calling for introduction of news visions to cope with the changes and to serve the goals of the news agency.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.