Sudan: Undersecretary of Information Ministry - There Shall Be New Structure of SUNA

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Al-Rashid Saeed, pointed out that Sudan News Agency (SUNA) is an important media institution for both the state and society and shall give attention to the various activities of society.

During his meeting Sunday with the senior officials and employees at SUNA, Saeed stressed that SUNA is an agency of the Sudanese people and should serve the relations between freedom and democracy and reflect the different living conditions of the citizens.

He said that SUNA structure is an important issue and shall be reformed in the coming period, calling for recruitment of new generations of the youth revolution to benefit from the accumulated expertise of SUNA employees, stressing the necessity of effecting changes to cope with the new era.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information has given a number of directives for the editing policy and enhancement of the engineering and technical situation and the work environment.

A number of employees have expressed their views on the current situation and future of SUNA, the performance at the agency, calling for introduction of news visions to cope with the changes and to serve the goals of the news agency.