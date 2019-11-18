Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Government Keenness to Expand Electricity Power Grid

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the transitional government's keenness to expand the national electricity grid to cover all parts of Sudan.

This came during his meeting Sunday at the Council of Ministers with the Executive Director of the German Siemens Company, in presence of the German Deputy Ambassador to Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok has welcomed the desire of Siemen Company to operate in Sudan, stressing that Sudan doper is open for investment of foreign companies.

The meeting reviewed horizons of cooperation and the joint projects between Siemens Company and the concerned circles in Sudan.

The company's Executive Director has affirmed the readiness of his company to boost its cooperation with the transitional government in Sudan, especially in the fields of electricity and power.