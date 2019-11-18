Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Government Keenness to Expand Electricity Power Grid

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the transitional government's keenness to expand the national electricity grid to cover all parts of Sudan.

This came during his meeting Sunday at the Council of Ministers with the Executive Director of the German Siemens Company, in presence of the German Deputy Ambassador to Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok has welcomed the desire of Siemen Company to operate in Sudan, stressing that Sudan doper is open for investment of foreign companies.

The meeting reviewed horizons of cooperation and the joint projects between Siemens Company and the concerned circles in Sudan.

The company's Executive Director has affirmed the readiness of his company to boost its cooperation with the transitional government in Sudan, especially in the fields of electricity and power.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.