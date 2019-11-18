Sudan: Hamdok Lauds Norway Support to Sudan

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — TheTransitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Sunday commended Norway support to the political change and democratic transformation in Sudan, besides Norway continuous efforts to boost peace and stability in the country.

This came when Dr. Hamdok received the international economist, Professor Eric Renard, who is currently visiting the country, in the presence of Norway Ambassador to Khartoum, Bard Hopland.

Hamdok said that Eric's visit to Sudan came in the proper time, expressing hope that he will contribute to the economic development in the country.

Meanwhile, Prof. Eric said that Sudan is capable of realizing economic recovery in a short time if it makes good use of its huge potentialities and resources.

