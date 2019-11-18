Sudan: Member of Sovereignty Council Reviews East Sudan Peace Dossier

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council, Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Idris Qadi, Sunday received the leader of the United People's Front for Liberation and Justice, Al-Amin Daoud, progress of the efforts for settlment of the peace process in the country and linking the society's vision with the peace negotiations in Juba.

The meeting underscored the importance of mobilizing the societal support for the peace process, narrowing the gap between the negotiation process and the former East Sudan peace agreements, in addition to linking peace with the democratic transformation process in the country.

Daoud said that return of the United People's Movement for Liberation and Justice to work inside Sudan came in response to the good will agreement, explaining that the aim of their return is carry out talks with the political spectrum in the country and support peace in East Sudan states.

He announced that his front will return to join the negotiations in Juba on November 21 in accordance with the tracks set in the negotiation map which was signed by the parties in the past session.

He said that the Front's vision on peace in East Sudan is based on the nationality of the peace process to include all the societal components in East Sudan and all parts of the country.

It is to be recalled that Al-Amin Daoud, the leader of the United People's Front for Liberation and Justice, which is a faction of the Revolutionary Front.

He is a member of the presidential council of the Revolutionary Front and the leadership council of Sudan Call.

