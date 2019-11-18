Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Message From Her Saudi Counterpart

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Sunday, has received the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaffar, who handed her a written message from the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and ways for strengthening them further.

The Foreign Minister has praised the support of Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

The Saudi Ambassador indicated that his country will increase its private Investments in Sudan, referring to the increase the Saudi aid to Sudan in the fields of health, education and charity fields.