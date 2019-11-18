Sudan: Giving Attention to Education Is a Priority in Kassala State - Wali

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — Caretaker (governor) of kassala State Maj (Gen) Mahmoud Babikir Hamd inaugurated the Garrison 11 Basic School at khashm AL Girba which was rehabilitated by Dubai, Charity Society in Emirates.

The school composed of six classes and three offices for serving heavily density populated areas.

The Wali explains that Karari Education Foundation in charge of Armed forces schools has prepared seating facilities for the school.

He stresses that his government targets rehabilitation of a number of schools in the state as part of its education plan for this year.

Maj (Gen) Hamd added that Kassala Neighborhood school would be inaugurated tomorrow (Monday) saying the foundation stone would be laid to establish a number of schools which were fallen down due to heavy rains that hit the state during last autumn.

