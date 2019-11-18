Sudan: SPLM-N Agar - Darfur Should Be Granted Autonomy

Juba — In a statement on Wednesday, the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) recommended that the region of Darfur should be granted autonomy with broad authorities according to the borders of 1956.

The SPLM-N Agar adopted a resolution at the end of the Movement's leadership conference held from 16 October to 13 November 2019, in the South Sudan capital of Juba.

The leadership conference called for a review to involve all groups of society and the real stakeholders in the peace process, including the displaced persons, refugees and civil society, and the necessity of handing over the wanted persons to the International Criminal Court immediately, including the ousted President Omar Al Bashir. Besides, and achieving transitional justice in Darfur and the rest of Sudan.

The conference further stressed the necessity of adopting the Darfuri internal dialogue for the purpose of achieving national reconciliation, restoring the native administration to its original pivotal role and abolishing all native administrations established by the former regime for political purposes. It also urged for reviewing the road contracts and infrastructure in Darfur and opening an investigation on El Ingaz Western Road.

The conference further advised for the reconstruction of agricultural projects in Darfur and giving 80 percent of the executive and legislative authorities to the rebel movements in Darfur, and 20 percent to the Forces of Freedom and Change. Besides, allocating 70 per cent of the resources of Darfur for the reconstruction and development for 10 years, and 50 per cent should be a fixed percentage after that.