Sudan: Central Darfur Displaced Outline Plight to UN Delegation

Zalingei — On Wednesday at a meeting with the delegation of the UN Sanctions Committee visiting Hamidiya camp for the displaced at Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, camp leaders demanded that the ousted president Al Bashir and all those with arrest warrants against them must be hand over to the International Criminal Court.

A delegation of the UN Sanctions Committee on Sudan, headed by chairperson Joanna Wronecka, and a number of representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council visited the camp last week.

During the meeting, the leaders stressed the deterioration of the security situation in Darfur and the continuing violations of human rights such as unlawful killing, rape, burning and destruction of farms. They also highlighted the proliferation of militiamen and occupation of the land, as well as lack of food and water sanitation in the camps.

The leaders of the They also demanded the government to put an end to the plight of the Darfur people such as the unlawful killing, rape, and forcefully displacement as well as opening the door for the humanitarian organisation to come in and help and effectuate the rule of law in the region.

They also lamented the lack of teachers and the accumulation of students due to lack of classrooms. They went further and demanded the disbanding and disarming of all militias, the expulsion of new settlers and compensation for the displaced individually and collectively.

They the leaders further stressed the necessity of a comprehensive peace agreement and the change of Unamid's mandate from peacekeeping to effective protection. They also warned against what they described as using the plight of the displaced for a political gain.

Joanna Wronecka, chair of the UN Sanctions Committee, and the other members of the delegation are visiting Sudan to be updated about the political developments and the situation on the ground after the popular uprising.

Caption: A delegation of the UN Sanctions Committee on Sudan, headed by chairperson Joanna Wronecka, and a number of representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council meet with leaders of the displaced at Hamidiya camp last week.