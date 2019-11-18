Sudan: Activists 'Degraded' in Sudan Police Custody

17 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Thursday, the police detained 10 members of Resistance Committees in Mayo, El Salama, and El Azhari districts in the southern part of Khartoum. The activists were later released on bail after street protests in Mayo.

The detention followed a complaint by the Islamic Dawa Organiation (OIC) that the activists allegedly assaulted and forcefully took over the headquarters of the organisation. The police opened charges against the activists under article 183 of the Sudanese Criminal Code.

According Mohanad Habiballah, one of the detainees, they were "subjected to degrading treatment" during their detention. They were released on bail following protests by other activists in Mayo.

The Islamic Dawa Organisation is an international NGO that has strong ties with the former regime and the Muslim Brotherhood. During the last days and after the downfall of ousted president Al Bashir, the Mayo districts' Resistance Committees took over the OIC Sudan's office, where they conducted several voluntary and cultural activities.

On Thursday evening, the Resistance Committees concerned issued a statement saying that activists staged a protest in front of Mayo's police station against the police brutality. The protesters blocked the Mayo main road by igniting tires, to force the police to speed up the release of the detainees.

