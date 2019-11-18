Sudan: 'Sudan Govt Must Confiscate Ill-Gotten Gains - Analyst

17 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A prominent intellectual and political analyst argues that the transitional government must confiscate the unlawfully obtained property in the country. He describes the capitalists that grew during the era of the former regime as parasitic, and greedy.

On Thursday, during a Tea-Cup Forum of El Tayyar daily newspaper the director of the Sudanese Studies Centre and a prominent political analyst, Haidar Ibrahim argued that the fight against the Muslim Brotherhood and their exclusion should be on the ground of intellectual, cultural and social aspects.

He called on the transitional government to confiscate the unlawfully obtained property in the country. He expressed his concerns about the delay in such a move. I wish we can apply the principle of how you have obtained such wealth (where you got this from) during the next stage, he said.

Haidar Ibrahim described capitalism and capitalists that grew during the era of the former regime as parasitic and greedy. He further called for the necessity to establish an advisory body that can advise, support and fill the gaps or defects of the transitional government.

He also called for legislation to prevent anyone who has committed a criminal offense or has been tried to participate in the upcoming elections.

He said that he supports the trial of Al Bashir internally because it is ethical and exposes their ill practices. After we take our right in Sudan, then he can be handed over to the international criminal court, he stated.

Sudan cannot go on without a historical political compromise

In a political forum on Thursday, prominent political analyst El Shafee Khidir argued that the success of the transitional period highly depends on a political compromise between the leftist and Islamic parties. He claimed that without such a historical compromise that can ensure the preferences of both the left and right, there will not be a transitional period. To resolve an issue such as the relationship between the state and religion, there must be a compromise, he said.

El Shafee stated that Sudan has been on the transitional process since independence. He attributed the conflict in Sudan to the failure of the Sudanese elites to answer the question of change and to the absence of a national vision that can lead the country to a developed state.

He argued that there are grounds for such a historical compromise such as independence of the judiciary, equality of all Sudanese before the law irrespective of their belief, race or sex, etc. He further argued that the issue of national identity can be solved through the equal recognition of cultures, beliefs, languages, and ethnicities.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.