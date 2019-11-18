Sudan: 'Sudan Govt Must Confiscate Ill-Gotten Gains - Analyst

Khartoum — A prominent intellectual and political analyst argues that the transitional government must confiscate the unlawfully obtained property in the country. He describes the capitalists that grew during the era of the former regime as parasitic, and greedy.

On Thursday, during a Tea-Cup Forum of El Tayyar daily newspaper the director of the Sudanese Studies Centre and a prominent political analyst, Haidar Ibrahim argued that the fight against the Muslim Brotherhood and their exclusion should be on the ground of intellectual, cultural and social aspects.

He called on the transitional government to confiscate the unlawfully obtained property in the country. He expressed his concerns about the delay in such a move. I wish we can apply the principle of how you have obtained such wealth (where you got this from) during the next stage, he said.

Haidar Ibrahim described capitalism and capitalists that grew during the era of the former regime as parasitic and greedy. He further called for the necessity to establish an advisory body that can advise, support and fill the gaps or defects of the transitional government.

He also called for legislation to prevent anyone who has committed a criminal offense or has been tried to participate in the upcoming elections.

He said that he supports the trial of Al Bashir internally because it is ethical and exposes their ill practices. After we take our right in Sudan, then he can be handed over to the international criminal court, he stated.

Sudan cannot go on without a historical political compromise

In a political forum on Thursday, prominent political analyst El Shafee Khidir argued that the success of the transitional period highly depends on a political compromise between the leftist and Islamic parties. He claimed that without such a historical compromise that can ensure the preferences of both the left and right, there will not be a transitional period. To resolve an issue such as the relationship between the state and religion, there must be a compromise, he said.

El Shafee stated that Sudan has been on the transitional process since independence. He attributed the conflict in Sudan to the failure of the Sudanese elites to answer the question of change and to the absence of a national vision that can lead the country to a developed state.

He argued that there are grounds for such a historical compromise such as independence of the judiciary, equality of all Sudanese before the law irrespective of their belief, race or sex, etc. He further argued that the issue of national identity can be solved through the equal recognition of cultures, beliefs, languages, and ethnicities.