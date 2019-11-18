Sudan AG to Investigate 1990 Coup Killings

17 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Attorney General of Sudan, Tajelsir El Hibir, has called for the formation of a commission of inquiry to investigate the extrajudicial killing of army officers who led the 'Ramadan coup' in 1990.

In a statement on Friday, the Attorney General announced a decision to form the commission to inquire into the facts and circumstances of the summary execution of 28 officers, who were arrested as leaders of the coup attempt against the Al Bashir regime on April 23, 1990 and died the next day.

The commission consists of five members headed by the Supreme Prosecutor Haidar Abdelrahim. The Attorney General has determined the functions and the authority of the formed commission to examine questions of whether or not the executed men were given fair trials, where were they were buried, and the whereabouts of their personal belongings. The commission has also been instructed to look into whether their rights were violated and if so, who should be held responsible.

The Commission is expected to begin its work after its members are sworn in front of the Attorney General, and is expected to submit its recommendations within three months.

In 1990, Maj Gen Abdelgadir El Kadaro, and Brig Osman Hamid, led a coup against the regime of Al Bashir, known as the Ramadan Coup, which ended with the extrajudicial execution of 28 army officers, including the coup leaders.

