Somalia Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Qatar As Aid Pours in

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday received a message from Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on bilateral relations and means to develop them, the Qatari royal court said in a statement.

The message was conveyed by Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre during a meeting with the Qatari emir at the royal palace.

Sheikh Tamim and Khayre reviewed cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting them.

Earlier this month, Qatar organized an airlift for the relief of flood victims in Somalia as water submerged villages and towns and made thousands of families homeless.

Earlier, Doha hosted a ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Somalia, attended by 15 member states, to drum up international support for security, stability and development for the Somali people and alleviate the effects of natural disasters in the African country