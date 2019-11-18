Sudan: El Burhan - Sudanese Women Should Lead Peace Process

Khartoum — On Saturday, the roundtable on peace organised by the Political and Civilian Women Organisation (PWCO) in cooperation with the UN in Khartoum, called for more participation of women in peace-making. The chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdelfattah El Burhan, attended the roundtable.

Addressing the participants, Sawsan Hasan, Head of PWCO Coordination Affairs, said the roundtable aims to actively strengthen the role of women in peace-making processes and support women's equal participation in the peace talks as stipulated in the Constitutional Document.

"More efforts should be made to achieve a real peace. The roots of the problems should be addressed with a focus on the social dimensions and the unjust differences between the different regions in the country," she said. "Therefore, we must work on nation-wide justice."

The chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdelfattah El Burhan, stressed the need for women to participate in peace-making processes at all stages.

Sudanese women not only deserve to participate in the peace negotiations, but should lead the peace processes, he said.

He also called for comprehensive policies and strategies to consolidate peace and promote sustainable development.

On November 12, members of the PCWO met with Sovereign Council member Mohamed El Taayshi. They presented their action plan and discussed ways women can participate in the peace negotiations in Juba that are scheduled to resume on November 21.

Corruption

According to the Minister of Labour and Social Development, Lina El Sheikh, achieving peace and providing services to the people in war-affected regions are priorities of the transitional government.

Addressing a workshop for Resource Planning and Management Systems at the National Health Insurance Fund, she further called for the need to combat corruption and the implementation of good governance and accountability.

The Labour Ministry will focus on measures to reduce financial corruption, and on strengthening companies and coordination mechanisms. She appealed to the Fund's staff to report any case of corruption they find.