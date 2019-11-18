Kenya: Kipchoge Hints at Defending London, Olympics Marathon Titles

15 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has hinted that he will defend his Olympic and London Marathon titles next year.

Kipchoge became the second Kenyan to win an Olympic Marathon title at the 2016 Rio Summer Games in 2 hours, 08 minutes and 44 seconds.

Last year, Kipchoge won London Marathon in 2:04:17 on his way to setting a new World Marathon record in 2:01:39, breaking the previous record held by Dennis Kimetto by 1 minute and 18 seconds.

Kipchoge would then defend his London Marathon on April 27 this year in a course record time of 2:02:37.

It was his fourth London Marathon victory after previous wins in 2015 (2:04:42) and 2016(2:03:05).

"After recovery period mostly spending with family it's time to move a little bit. Olympic year is coming and London Marathon is ahead," said Kipchoge on his Facebook page on Friday. "Feels great to be back in the gym. Getting ready for 2020!"

Kipchoge, who turned 35 on November 5, is fresh from making history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked 1:59:41 during the Ineos 1:59 Challenge on October 12 in Vienna, Austria.

