Namibia: African-American Community Eager to Invest in Namibia

AMERICAN economic development consultant and entrepreneur Jill Bishop says she and her associates are looking into exploring investment opportunities in Namibia.

Bishop revealed her plans during a meeting with president Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday, accompanied by 20 of her business associates.

Bishop, who attended the Namibia Economic Growth Summit earlier this year, said they see opportunities with Namibia's record of governance, democracy and transparency.

She further explained that another part of their visit was to expose Namibia to the African American community and millennials.

"There are many people that don't know Namibia as they should. So we were extremely aggressive on social media and we are trending," she noted.

Based on the social media responses, Bishop said some were overwhelmingly asking to join the next maiden voyage trip to Namibia.

"So we have committed to another maiden voyage trip in 2020 with a larger delegation," she stated.

The delegation also had a chance to tour some parts of Namibia and experience the market.

"Some people [delegation] got a chance to purchase and spend time with local entrepreneurs and businesses and after we leave you, we will be making a donation to an orphanage," Bishop shared.

Also speaking at the meeting was minister of industrialisation, trade and SME development, Tjekero Tweya who thanked Bishop for returning to Namibia after the summit.

"I am happy that it is not what you were told but you have seen and experienced it yourself. His excellency [Hage Geingob] has spoken that we are building systems, processes and institutions. We are not [only] doing it for ourselves but also to allow you to come back and contribute in your best way," he said.

The American delegation arrived in Namibia on 13 and 14 October and departed yesterday.

