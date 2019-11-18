Cote d'Ivoire: Senior Chinese Legislator Calls for More Parliamentary Exchanges With Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan — Visiting senior Chinese legislator Wu Weihua said China is willing to strengthen parliamentary exchanges with Cote d'Ivoire to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Wu, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, said China-Cote d'Ivoire ties enjoy fast development in recent years, with frequent high-level visits, deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

He added that China is ready to work with Cote d'Ivoire to push bilateral ties to a new stage through implementing the consensus reached by two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in September last year.

During his four-day visit which concludes Saturday, Wu met with Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara, and held talks with Amadou Soumahoro, speaker of the National Assembly, and Assa Emilienne Bobi, vice chairman of the Senate.

Cote d'Ivoire spoke highly of Chinese leaders leading the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people to great achievements in development, considering that China's development has expanded the force of peace and stability in the world.

Cote d'Ivoire commended China's leading role in safeguarding multilateralism and global governance, hoping to strengthen cooperation with China on jointly building Belt and Road and realize mutually beneficial cooperation with win-win results and common development at a higher level.