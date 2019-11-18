Kenya: Pope Francis Appoints Dominic Kimengich Eldoret Diocese Bishop

Bishop Dominic Kimengich has been appointed the new head of Eldoret Diocese. He replaces the late Bishop Cornelius Korir who died in 2017.

The long-serving Lodwar Diocese Bishop was picked by Pope Francis 1 on Saturday to head the diocese that has been led by acting Bishop Maurice Crowley of Kitale Diocese since Bishop Korir's death. Bishop Crowley confirmed the changes to the Nation.

Consequently, the Holy Father appointed Bishop Crowley as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese.

"It is true Bishop Dominic Kimengich will be the new Eldoret Diocese Bishop," he told the Nation.

Bishop Kimengich's appointment came just over two years after Korir's death. Bishop Kimengich's replacement in Lodwar was yet to be revealed on Saturday.

Bishop Korir died in October 2017 from diabetes and high blood pressure complications.

He was praised for his high-profile peace negotiations between warring communities in the North Rift that were linked to reduced attacks and counter-attacks.

The news of the appointment of Bishop Kimengich was made public in Rome on Saturday.

The letter of his appointment was sent to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, His Excellency Archbishop Bert van Megen.

Born on April 23, 1961, Bishop Kimengich was ordained as a priest of Nakuru Diocese on September 14, 1986.

He was appointed as an Auxiliary Bishop of Lodwar and Titular Bishop of Tanaramusa on March 20, 2010.

He was ordained Titular Bishop of Tanaramusa on May 22, 2010 and appointed Bishop of Lodwar on March 5, 2011.