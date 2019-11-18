Nigeria: It's Official! APC's Lyon Wins Bayelsa Guber Election

18 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Yenagoa — Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election which took place on Saturday.

Announcing Lyon as the winner in the Bayelsa State governorship election, Prof Faraday Orumwense, the Returning Officer, stated that the total votes cast stood at 505, 884 while the total valid votes were 499, 551.

He added that 6333 votes were rejected in the election in which the PDP scored 143,173 leaving the APC's to take the bigger chunk of the votes, totalling 352,552.

" I , prof Faraday Orumwense hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the Bayelsa State governorship election held on 16th day of November 2019.

" That the candidates recorded the following votes... Lyon David of the APC got 352,552 votes... while the PDP candidate,Diri Douye got 143,172 votes.

" That Lyon David having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected" he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.