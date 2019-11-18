Namibia: Heritage Council Recognises NAPWU

THE Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) has been recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent for the National Heritage Council of Namibia.

The signing of the recognition agreement took place at the council's head office in Windhoek yesterday. Speaking on behalf of Napwu's general secretary, Napwu executive personal assistant, Mateus Ndeshikeya said the aim of the agreement is to enhance industrial relations between the council and Napwu, as well as develop and regulate a fair relationship between the parties.

"The NHCN acknowledges Napwu as an exclusive bargaining agent to negotiate on behalf of its members in the bargaining unit. The terms of this agreement includes all labour rated grievances and other matters to be agreed upon by social partners," he said.

Ndeshikeya added that Napwu is committed to improving the benefits and conditions of service of their members through a collective bargaining process as provided for in the agreement.

The director of the council, Salomon April, said the representation the employees of the council will receive is fair, as they too have rights that need to be protected.

"It is only appropriate that people who are working for an institution should also have their rights protected and in that context, I am absolutely okay and fine to sign on behalf of the National Heritage Council," he said.

However, April said now that the workers have union representation, they should not forget the role they play in their organisation as employees, by becoming ill-disciplined.

"People should know that they are employed as individuals and that they should therefore play their part as per the regulations, policies and rules that govern the employer/employee relationship and if that is happening, I am sure we will have a progressive working relationship," he said.

"I am absolutely okay with signing this agreement that will protect both the employer and the employee with a productive end result. The council contributes to the GDP of this country through the tourism sector and we can only do that if we have a healthy industrial relationship," he said.