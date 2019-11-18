Namibia: Heritage Council Recognises NAPWU

7 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Khanyiswa Mogotsi

THE Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) has been recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent for the National Heritage Council of Namibia.

The signing of the recognition agreement took place at the council's head office in Windhoek yesterday. Speaking on behalf of Napwu's general secretary, Napwu executive personal assistant, Mateus Ndeshikeya said the aim of the agreement is to enhance industrial relations between the council and Napwu, as well as develop and regulate a fair relationship between the parties.

"The NHCN acknowledges Napwu as an exclusive bargaining agent to negotiate on behalf of its members in the bargaining unit. The terms of this agreement includes all labour rated grievances and other matters to be agreed upon by social partners," he said.

Ndeshikeya added that Napwu is committed to improving the benefits and conditions of service of their members through a collective bargaining process as provided for in the agreement.

The director of the council, Salomon April, said the representation the employees of the council will receive is fair, as they too have rights that need to be protected.

"It is only appropriate that people who are working for an institution should also have their rights protected and in that context, I am absolutely okay and fine to sign on behalf of the National Heritage Council," he said.

However, April said now that the workers have union representation, they should not forget the role they play in their organisation as employees, by becoming ill-disciplined.

"People should know that they are employed as individuals and that they should therefore play their part as per the regulations, policies and rules that govern the employer/employee relationship and if that is happening, I am sure we will have a progressive working relationship," he said.

"I am absolutely okay with signing this agreement that will protect both the employer and the employee with a productive end result. The council contributes to the GDP of this country through the tourism sector and we can only do that if we have a healthy industrial relationship," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.