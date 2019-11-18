Algeria: Presidential Election Campaign - Voting Only Way to Get Algeria Out of Crisis

Candidates to the 2019 presidential election underlined on Sunday, during the first day of their election campaign, the need to vote on December 12 to get the country out of the crisis.

During a meeting held in Tlemcen, candidate to the presidential election of 12 December and head of Talaie El Houriyet party, Ali Benflis, called on citizens to vote on 12 December.

"Participating in the presidential election is the only way to pull Algeria out of a multidimensional crisis," said Bneflis while calling for dialogue and rejection of all forms of violence."

For his part, candidate of the El-Bina Movement, Abdelkader Bengrina went to the Port of Algiers where he discussed his electoral programme, in particular the economic aspect, calling on all Algerians to "to reach solutions to the different crises shaking the country.

On the eve of the official start of the election campaign, the National Defence department said that it had taken all the necessary security measures to ensure the smooth running of the presidential election, set for December 12.

In the same context, a Charter of Ethics on the electoral practices, drawn up by the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), was signed by the five candidates.

The charter sets out the leading guidelines and practices which all the players of the electoral process are required to implement through the free exercise of democratic rights without intimidation, including the right to stand as a candidate, the right to vote, the secrecy of the vote, the transparency of campaign financing, the independence and neutrality of the electoral institution and the services it supports.