Sudan: Defense Minister Witnesses Dubai Aviation Exhibition

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Defense Minister, Lit.General, Jamal edeen Omar started, Sunday, a visit to the United Aerab Emirates (UAE) in response to an invitation extended by the UAE Deputy Chairman, Governor of Dubai and Defense Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.

The minister and the accompanied delegation attended the inauguration of Dubai Aviation Exhibition in Al-Maktoum Airport in Dubai.

He will meet a number of the UAE senior officials and the representatives of some international aviation companies, on Monday, on the sidelines of the exhibition which is expected to conclude its activities on Thursday.

