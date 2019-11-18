South Africa: International Banks Enabled Gupta Corruption and Looting, Peter Hain Tells Zondo Commission

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Despite the warning signs in the public domain, international banks continued to turn a blind eye by doing business with the Gupta family, enabling them to conduct their affairs and "launder money around the world", the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.

Testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, British MP Lord Peter Hain said the banks had been "complicit" in assisting the Guptas with corruption and looting.

"The Guptas were very close to former president Jacob Zuma in South Africa and there was increasing awareness of corruption and state capture... rife under the former president's administration, and yet these banks continued to effectively work with the Guptas and enabled them to conduct their affairs and activities and launder their money around the world," Hain told the commission.

He said the Gupta family had used banks such as Standard Chartered, the Bank of Baroda and HSBC to transfer their money around their networks.

He also added that these banks assisted the family by allowing accounts to be opened and, in so doing, granting access to the banks' global network.

"They granted them an open door to an international network through depositing money in global accounts," he said.

"There were lots of warning signs, from the evidence I've seen, that this was happening and, frankly, the banks concerned did not stop it."

He also said the banks should have spotted the red flags and dealt with the family immediately.

Hain, who was born in South Africa, is a former UK Labour Party cabinet minister.

He has written to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid to follow the US' lead and impose a series of debilitating sanctions on the controversial Gupta family, according to News24.

Last month, the US treasury announced that the three Gupta brothers - Ajay, Atul and Tony - as well family lieutenant Salim Essa, had been blocked from transacting, doing business or engaging in any financial dealings with any US entity or person.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.