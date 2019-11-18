South Africa: Ramaphosa Appoints 15 New High Court Judges

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 15 new judges in various divisions of the High Court.

In a statement on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the Judicial Services Commission had met in October to interview candidates for the High Court bench and the Electoral Court.

The process was chaired by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Based on the commission's recommendations, the following people have been appointed:

- Justice Ronald Deon Hendricks as a Deputy Judge President of the North West Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019;

- Advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqolo Zilwa SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Bisho, with effect from June 1, 2020;

- Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown, with effect from December 1, 2019;

- Justice Bulelwa Myra Pakati as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Advicate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso SC as a Judge of the Free State Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Advocate Avrille Maier-Frawley as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect January 1, 2020;

- David Makhoba as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Shanaaz Christine Mia as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Elmarie Van Der Schyff as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Advocate Rean Strydom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

- Advocate Deidre Susan Kusevitsky as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019; and

- Advicate Hayley Maud Slingers as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019.

"The President has expressed his appreciation to the Judicial Services Commission for identifying Justices who are capable of serving the nation and has expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed Judges in their new roles," Diko said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.