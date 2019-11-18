South Africa: Boy, 15, Killed in Crossfire in Ottery

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shootout in Ottery, Western Cape police said on Monday.

No one has been arrested for the incident in Frank Way, which occurred at around 22:20 on Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

Grassy Park Community Police Forum spokesperson Philip Bam said it was sad that another innocent person had died as a result of gun violence.

"Apparently, it was crossfire from two gangsters shooting at each other," he said.

Bam said the teen and his mother had been walking in the vicinity when they were injured. He later died.

"The police say they are doing their best but the guns need to be removed from our area and unfortunately, the guns are popping up all over the show."

Traut said they were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

