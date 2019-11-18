South Africa: Two Arrested for Possession of Stolen Livestock

18 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects aged 28 and 31 appeared briefly at the Estcourt Magistrates Court on 15 November 2019 for being in possession of suspected stolen stock. Their arrest is as a result of Festive Season Operations conducted by police officers in the Amangwe policing precinct.

On 14 November 2019 at 09:30, the police officers were conducting operations at Ngonyameni when they spotted a trailer with livestock. They found two men standing at the trailer. When police questioned the men with regards to the cattle, they failed to provide police officers with a satisfactory explanation on how they came into possession of the stock. They also did not have any documents to authenticate the ownership of the cattle. Both suspects were arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen stock.

"We commend the police officers for the recovery of the suspected stolen livestock and arrest of the suspects. As Festive Season Operations have already commenced in the province we have enhanced our focus on the movement of livestock. We are appealing to livestock owners to ensure that they brand their stock," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

