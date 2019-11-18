South Africa: High Level Investigating Team Appointed As Six More Prisoners Escape

18 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has assembled a Team of investigators led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Major General Samuel Manala to conduct intensive investigations into a spate of escapes that took place at a number of police stations in Limpopo. This after six (06) more awaiting trial prisoners escaped from Tinmyn police holding cells outside Mokopane on Saturday afternoon, 2019-11-16 at about 12h15.

The latest awaiting trial prisoners aged between 21 and 27, allegedly escaped during the daily routine activities and were identified as follows:

- Christopher Langa aged 22, facing a charge of Burglary Residential committed around Tinmyn.

- Tshurai Fabiano aged 22, facing a charge of Theft General committed around Naboomspruit

-Mahlatsi Lucky Setumula aged 21, facing two counts of rape committed around Tinmyn.

- Awanda Goandepi aged 21, facing a charge of rape committed around Tinmyn

- Victor Dube aged 31, facing a charge of pointing of firearm, assault GBH committed around Tinmyn and Contravention of Illegal Immigration Act.

- Simbarashe Ngwenzi aged 27, facing a charge of Contravention of Illegal Immigration Act.

On Sunday 03 November 2019 four dangerous awaiting trial prisoners managed to escape from Hoedspruit police holding cells and are yet to be recaptured. The search for these criminals is still continuing.

The Team will zoom into the circumstances that led to all these escapes and whether or not appropriate internal corrective measures have taken place and the effectiveness thereof. The Team has been instructed to take the necessary steps against any member of the SAPS whose conduct was found to have contributed to these escapes.

Members of the community are requested to assist the police with information that can lead to the rearrest of these escapees.

Anyone with information regarding the Tinmyne escapees, whose pictured are reflected below, is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rasimati Ngobeni at 063 103 3301 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or may contact the nearest police station.

