South Africa: Firearm Recovered and Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested - Gelvandale

press release

Concerted efforts of our members in recovering illegal firearms in the Northern areas is proving successful as a fifth firearm was recovered this weekend.

On Sunday, 17 November 2019 at about 13:50, as part of the festive season operations, SAPS Gelvandale members responded to information received of suspicious males in a Quantum bakkie with firearms in Durban Road. The bakkie was pulled over at the corners of Haworthia and Beetlestone Roads in Malabar. On searching the vehicle, a revolver was found hidden under a cover in the vehicle.

An enquiry docket was opened in relation to the firearm.

Members also identified a 28-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a shooting incident which took place on Saturday night, 16 November 2019 in Van Duuren Street. It is alleged that at about 17:30, the two complainants were sitting in front of a house when a gold VW Polo drove pass and one person started shooting at them. No injuries were sustained and the suspect is known to the complainants.

The suspect was arrested, detained and charged on two cases of attempted murder. He will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates" court on Monday, 18 November 2019.

The recovered firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. Serial number has been filed off.