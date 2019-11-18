Morocco: Moroccan Authorities Arrest Sahrawi Activist Mahfuda Lafkir

17 November 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

ُel-Aaiun (Occupied Territories) — The Moroccan occupation authorities arrested on Friday morning, in the occupied city of El-Aaiun, Sahrawi activist and human rights defender, Mahfuda Bamba Lafkir, while she was attending the trial of two young Sahrawis.

This arrest comes in retaliation for its positions on the just cause of the Sahrawi people and their right to self-determination and independence.

It should be recalled that Saharawi activist Mahfuda a Bamba Lafkir is married and a mother of two children, and a member of the Gdeim-Izik Coordination. She was subjected to repression and assault several times in previous years, especially during her participation in the vigils calling for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.

Read the original article on SPS.

