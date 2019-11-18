Algerian MPs Reiterate Support to Sahrawi People, Just Cause

28 October 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — Members of the People's National Assembly paid Monday a visit to the embassy of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) where they reiterated support to the Sahrawi people and their just cause.

During the audience granted by SADR's ambassador to Algeria and member of the Sahrawi National Secretariat Abdelkader Taleb Omar, the Algerian parliamentary delegation affirmed that "Algeria's position is based on permanent features and convictions firmly rooted and drawn from the principles and values of the glorious Revolution of 1st November 1954."

The meeting was an opportunity to underline the role of international parliamentary bodies in supporting the struggle of Western Sahara's people, last decolonization issue in Africa.

For his part, Sahrawi ambassador pointed out "Algeria's consistent position in favor of the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination and independence," stressing that the Sahrawi people are grateful and proud of it.

He informed the delegation's members about the developments of the Sahrawi issue as well as the events that the Sahrawi people are preparing, which, he added, will constitute a catalyst for their struggle to recover their right to freedom and independence.

