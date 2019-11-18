South Africa: Suspect Under Police Guard After Shoot-Out

16 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Thursday night, eThekwini Inner North Cluster with KwaMashu police came on fire while conducting an operation in KwaMashu to prevent criminal activities. The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of a firearm.

Police were on Musa Road when they spotted three males and instructed them to stop. They fired shots at the police while fleeing on foot. Police returned fire and one of the suspects sustained a gunshot to the leg. He was immediately arrested and police found a pistol with four rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard. He will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on 18 November 2019.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula expressed his joy that police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and arrested the suspect. "We will not be threatened by criminals when conducting our duties. We will penetrate hostels to eradicate the proliferation of firearms," he said.

