Togo: IMF Executive Board Completes the Fifth Review Under the Ecf Arrangement and Approves Us$34.6 Million Disbursement to Togo

25 October 2019
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

On October 25, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the fifth review of Togo's economic performance under a program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. [1] The completion of the review enables the disbursement of SDR 25.17 million (about US$34.6 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 151.02 million (about US$207.8 million).

Togo's three-year arrangement for SDR 176.16 million (about US$242.4 million, 120 percent of Togo's quota), was approved on May 5, 2017 (see Press Release No.17/151 ). The program aims to reduce the overall fiscal deficit substantially to ensure long-term debt and external sustainability; refocus policies on inclusive growth through targeted social spending and sustainably-financed infrastructure spending; and resolve the financial weaknesses in the two public banks.

Economic growth is projected to accelerate to 5.3 percent in 2019 and to hover around 5½ percent over the medium term. Togo has complied with the WAEMU deficit criteria since 2017; the overall fiscal deficit is projected at 2.9 percent of GDP in 2019 and 1.9 percent of GDP in 2020. Debt has declined and is expected to fall below 70 percent of GDP from 2020. Discussions on the debt reprofiling operation and the related guarantees are underway and awaiting decisions.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

"Togo's performance under the ECF-supported program has been broadly satisfactory. The economic recovery seems to be taking hold, structural reforms are progressing, and the fiscal consolidation continues. Nonetheless, there are downside risks related to the global economic environment, regional security conditions, and the potential impact of the electoral cycle on domestic economic activity.

"The authorities remain determined to pursue fiscal consolidation and debt reduction. Given high debt levels, revenue mobilization efforts and spending prioritization should continue, while addressing the persistent underperformance on social spending to enhance economic inclusiveness and to reduce poverty. In case the authorities consider conducting the debt reprofiling operation, it should lead to a reduction of the NPV of public debt, and safeguard measures should be put in place to address any related risks.

"It is important to address the weaknesses in the two public banks transparently. A successful privatization of these two banks would safeguard financial stability and minimize costs to the State budget. Broader financial sector developments should also be monitored, and corrective actions should be taken as needed, including in terms of the high non-performing loans.

"Structural reforms are progressing on tax policy, revenue administration, and public expenditure management. Significant progress has also been made in the improvement of the business environment, which is expected to boost domestic and foreign private investment. It is essential to strengthen the AML/CFT framework, fully implement the recently adopted legal framework on governance and anti-corruption and ensure that the related institutions become fully operational."

[1] The ECF is a lending arrangement that provides sustained program engagement over the medium to long term in case of protracted balance of payments problems.

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: IMF

Most Popular
International Organisations
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Banking
Togo
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.