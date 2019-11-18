South Africa: Suspect Arrested At Century City With Tik Estimated At R1.1million

16 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to reduce the levels of drug related crime in the Western Cape, members of SAPS conducted a search operation at an apartment situated in Century City in Milnerton this afternoon. Intelligence led the members to believe that the drug dealer is using the apartment as his storage facility. During the raid of the residence, 3.15kg tik with an estimated street value of R1.1 million rand and a substantial amount of cash comprising various currencies were confiscated. The suspect, a 49 year old man was arrested and is due to make his court in Cape Town on Monday, 18 November 2019.

