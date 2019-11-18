South Africa: Man Shot and Killed in Hospital, Suspect(s) Sought By Police

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - The police have launched a manhunt, following an incident whereby a 34-year-old man was shot and killed at the Emalahleni General Hospital on Saturday, 16 November 2019.

Reports indicate that the victim was admitted in hospital on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at around 21h53 with gunshot wounds in his upper body.

According to police information, at about 18h45 the victim was in a hospital ward with other people when the suspect entered the ward.

It is believed that the victim had recognised the man and immediately a scuffle ensued between them to a point where they reached the corridors of the ward. The suspect allegedly drew a pistol and shot the victim several times then left the hospital.

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has condemned the senseless killing of the man and indicated that police will not rest until the suspect(s) of this heinous crime is/are put behind bars.

No one has been arrested yet and police calls on anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspect(s). Members of the public can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 anonymously.