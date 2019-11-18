South Africa: Man Shot and Killed in Hospital, Suspect(s) Sought By Police

17 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - The police have launched a manhunt, following an incident whereby a 34-year-old man was shot and killed at the Emalahleni General Hospital on Saturday, 16 November 2019.

Reports indicate that the victim was admitted in hospital on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at around 21h53 with gunshot wounds in his upper body.

According to police information, at about 18h45 the victim was in a hospital ward with other people when the suspect entered the ward.

It is believed that the victim had recognised the man and immediately a scuffle ensued between them to a point where they reached the corridors of the ward. The suspect allegedly drew a pistol and shot the victim several times then left the hospital.

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has condemned the senseless killing of the man and indicated that police will not rest until the suspect(s) of this heinous crime is/are put behind bars.

No one has been arrested yet and police calls on anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspect(s). Members of the public can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 anonymously.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.