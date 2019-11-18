South Africa: Seven Suspects Nabbed With Fake Cash

press release

On 13 November 2019, police officers from Uthukela Cluster and Vryheid arrested seven suspects for possession of suspected stolen property. They will be appearing in the Vryheid Magistrates Court soon. Police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash, counterfeit money, 15 cellphones, laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

It is alleged that in March this year, the suspects convinced the victim to resign from her employment so that they can assist her to invest her money for massive returns. Upon doing that, she received a safe with counterfeit money and papers. A case of theft was opened at Ladysmith police station for investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the investigators for arresting the suspects. "We receive these kind of complaints and we always caution people to refrain from trusting strangers with their hard-earned money," he said.