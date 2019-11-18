South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of a Police Officer

17 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemns the latest killing of a police officer while executing official duties in KwaMbonambi. "I would like to send a heartfelt condolences to the family of the police officer who lost his life while serving the community. Criminals will not stop us from executing our duties, it is comforting that the suspect involved is behind the bars," he said.

It is alleged on 14 November 2019 at 23:55, the police officers embarked in an operation at Cinci Reserve in KwaMbonambi searching for a suspect involved in two counts of robbery, rape and arson. They went to a house where the suspect was. The police officers knocked and introduced themselves as police officers.

The suspect fired a shot towards the police officers. The bullet struck Sergeant Sakhile Nsibande (38) on the back. He was taken to hospital where he later died. The suspect fled the scene after an incident. A multi-disciplinary comprising of KwaMbonambi Detective, Hawks and other units was conducted on 15 November 2019 in the afternoon at KwaMsane, searching for the suspect involved in the murder of a police officer.

The team went to a house in KwaBhoboza in KwaMsane where the suspect involved was hiding. A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with four ammunition and an airgun. The arrested suspect was also linked to a robbery and burglary cases opened at KwaMsane SAPS. The matter is investigated by the Hawks. He is expected to appear in the KwaMsane Magistrates' Court on Monday, 18 November 2019.

