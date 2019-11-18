Malawi: Police Re-Arrest Zomba Maximum Prison Escapees

Lilongwe — Two convicts who escaped from Zomba Maximum Prison last week have been rearrested in Lilongwe,Police have confirmed the development.

Confirming the development Wednesday, Central Region Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula said the two convicts are Dube Mwale, 34, of Mkangeni Village in Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji and Oscar Peter Shaban Banda, 39, of Chidzobwe Village of Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota District.

"The convicts were arrested on November 12 [2019] at 22:00 hrs in Area 49 in Lilongwe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after a tip-off from well wishers. One convict is at large and enquiries are in progress to re-arrest him," he said.

Dandaula said during the time the convicts escaped, they were serving 32 and 34 year jail terms with hard labour for the offences of robbery with violence and murder respectively.