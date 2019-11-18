Malawi: Salima Police Arrest Man for Defiling Daughter

1 November 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — , 2019. Police in Salima have arrested a 23-year-old man, Lyson Stephano Chunga for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo said the incident occurred on the night of November 3, 2019.

The police said wife to the suspect, Selina Lyson Chunga, reported to police that the child cried all night but she did not suspect anything until in the morning when she noticed semen on the baby's private parts.

"When the day broke, the wife saw semen on the baby's private parts which prompted her to report the matter to police after suspecting that the husband was the one responsible," said Khembo.

He further said the baby was then referred to Salima District Hospital where medical findings revealed that she was defiled.

The suspect is expected to appear before Salima Magistrate Court to answer the charge of defilement which contravenes Section 138 of the Penal Code, according to police.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have advised people in the district to report such incidents and pleaded with parents and guardians to take care of the children in their custody.

Chunga comes from Mtema 1 Village in Traditional Authority Mwanza in the district.

