Ghana: Govt Vows to Support Private Sector Growth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's determination to go any length to facilitate the growth of the country's private sector.

In a brief address at the 18th Ghana Club 100 awards in Accra on Friday, he said this was because the success of the sector and the development of the country were intertwined.

"We want to do whatever we can to make sure the private sector in our country flourishes and develops Ghana. So count on the support of this government for whatever that you are doing.

"Our hearts and minds are clear. We want you to succeed because when you succeed, Ghana succeeds," he said at the ceremony where Scancom Limited (MTN Ghana) emerged as the leading company of the year.

The telecoms giant was also adjudged the highest taxpayer in the Discretionary Awards Category to the admiration of captains of industry, government officials, diplomatic community and the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados who were present.

The award scheme is an initiative of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) that celebrates the top 100 best performing companies in the country. This year's edition was on the theme "Sustainable Agriculture; The Bedrock of Ghana's Industrialisation Drive."

Placing second on the chart was KOSMOS Energy Ghana followed by GOIL; SunonAsogli Power Plant Ltd; IT Consortium; ASA Savings and Loans; Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd; Goldfields Ghana Ltd; Olam Ghana Ltd and Agro ECOM Ghana Ltd.

Special Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados said her country stood ready to trade with Ghana and bolster the economic relations between the two countries.

Noting the socio-cultural similarities between them, she expressed the Caribbean nation's willingness to extend its relations with its West African counterpart beyond trade to arts and entertainment, for mutual benefits.

"We cook the same way, eat the same food, we wear the same clothes, and if we do all of those things together, we must believe that there is an opportunity to", she said.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, in his welcome address, said the Awards since its inception in 1998, had inspired many companies to build their capacities to compete favourably in both local and global markets.

Touching on the theme, he said agriculture had contributed vastly to the country's economy for which reason the government could continue to explore opportunities to make the best of the country's resources.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN dedicated the laurels of the night to the Company's loyal customers and pledged MTN's commitment towards the country's socio-economic development, digital transformation to provide better service, and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.