Ghana: 'Gbawe Kwatei Family's Claim of Victory in Land Dispute Is False'

The Chiefs and people of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Central Region, have cautioned the public to ignore claims by the Gbawe Kwatei Family that a recent judgment of an Accra High Court over possessory title of land, was ruled in their favour.

The Ngleshie Amanfro family in a press conference held last Tuesday, referred to an Accra High Court ruling that gave them authority over the McCarthy Hills, Weija, Mendskrom, Bortianor and Ngleshie Amanfro, and cautioned Gbawe Kwatei Family to act accordingly.

"Barely a month ago, the High Court gave judgment in favour of the Jamestown stool against the Gbawe Kwartei Family over lands belonging to the Jamestown stool of which entry of judgement has since been served on the Gbawe Kwartei Family," the statement read.

The Ngleshie Adjumanku Dewurapong Dzasetse, Nii Ayi Okuzieman, urged private property owners, dwellers and estate developers to exercise patience, and assured that all uncertainties surrounding the true ownerships of the land would soon come out because they have been empowered by a court ruling to regularise all land that belonged to the stool.

The Kwatei Family of Gbawe last Wednesday issued a warning to the James Town Alata stool family to stay off their land.

They also referenced a court ruling that gave them authority over the said land and cautioned James Town Alata stool to act in accordance with the ruling.

It intimated that the family will be compelled to resort to the courts and other means to seek redress if their orders are treated with contempt.

Nii Okuzieman advised the public to ignore any purported publication from Gbawe as it is contemptuous and is of no effect.