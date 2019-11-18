Ghana: Ho Female Prison Gets New Kitchen

Ho — THE Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (DGGPS) Patrick Darko Missah, on Monday inaugurated an ultra-modern kitchen for the Ho Female Prison.

He performed the ceremony at the correctional centre, during a duty tour of the Volta Region.

The kitchen is equipped with micro-wave ovens, gas cookers, stainless basins and other modern equipment for large scale cooking.

The DGGPS was conducted round the kitchen by Superintendent Clarissa Catherine Dankwa, Officer in-Charge of the Ho Female Prison.

She said that the sterling kitchen was realized through cash and material donations from corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals in the region.

Supt Danlwa said that some male convicts from the adjoining Ho Central Prison provided labour for the project.

She said "this is a big relief and a complete departure from the use of fuel wood and obsolete earthenware devices used previously for cooking."

DGGPS Missah commended Supt Dankwa for her commitment to the welfare of the inmates, saying that the absence of smoke at the prison was a step in the right direction and a much safer precaution with regards to cooking.

DGGPS Missah visited the Ho Central Prison and interacted with the convicts and prison officers at the facility.

He later paid similar visits to the Kpando and Kete-Krachi prisons.

Pix: 1.The Ho Female Prison Kitchen

2. DGGPS Missah being assisted by Superintendent Dankwa to perform the tape-cutting ceremony