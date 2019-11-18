Ghana: Support Yaa Naa to Consolidate Peace in Dagbon - Pres Urges Dagombas

Yendi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Dagombas to partner the Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, to consolidate the peace in Dagbon.

He stressed that it was important for all in the area to support the Yaa-Naa to sustain the peace and unity for development.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he joinedthe Yaa-Naa and the people to celebrate this year's annual Damba festival in Yendi, on Saturday.

This year'sDamba which happens to be the first since Yaa-Naa Abukari, was enskinned as King of Dagbon, attracted a lot of people from far and near.

The festival which was under the theme "New Dagbon: Peace and Unity for Development', was the first in 17 years due to a protracted chieftaincy conflict.

Dagombas have not celebrated the Damba festival together since the murder of late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, in 2002.

It was, therefore, not surprising to see Dagombas throng the Gbewaa Palace in their numbers to celebrate the popular festival.

It was so splendour and colourful to see both men and women in various smocks and traditional wears celebrating in peace.

President Akufo-Addo assured that Dagbon and for that matter Northern Region stood to benefit a lot from the government should they sustain the peace and unity.

He hinted that the area would get a number of developmental projects in the coming years.

The president who was obviously thrilled about the celebration of the Damba festival in unison admonished all to jealously guide the peace and unity of the area.

The Yaa-Naa, Mahama Abukari, on his part pledged to do everything under his power to promote peace and unity inDagban.

"Never shall we allow what happen to us in the past to be repeated in Dagbon," he stated.

Yaa-Naa Abukari promised to be fair to all in the area and that measures were being taken to carry everyone on a board.

He also appealed to the President to work hard to fix perennial water crisis in Yendi and its surrounding communities.

The Yaa-Naa further entreated the government to address poor road networks in the area.

He pledged to assist find amicable solution to the Bimbilla chieftaincy crisis.

Host of dignitaries who patronised this year's Damba at Gbewaa palace included Prime Minister of Barbados, Madam Mia Mottley and Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Northern Regional Minister Mr. Salifu Saeed and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affair Alhaji Habib Tijani, were among host ministers who accompanied the President to the historic Damba festival.