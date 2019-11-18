Angola: Football - Angola Lose Again in Can2021race

Luanda — The Angolan senior males National Football Team lost last Sunday in Franceville to Gabon by 1-2, in the Second round of group D qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2021) of Cameroon.

On Wednesday, the Angolan national team were beaten by Gambia by 1-3, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, for the first round of the group.

Last Sunday, the Angolan National Squad suffered the second defeat, thus endangering their chances of qualification for the final stage of CAN, set for next year in Cameroon.

The Angolans, who are the only team of the group without a point, in the next match (third round) will face the DR Congo team.