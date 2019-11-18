Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Progresso Draw Desportivo 1-1

18 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga and Desportivo da Huíla played out 1-1 on Sunday, in the eighth round match of National Championship of the first division (Girabola2019/20).

Mingo Bile opened the scoring for Desportivo da Huila after 38 minutes but Kibeixa equalised at 76 minutes with penalty kick for the hosts.

With this result, Progresso do Sambizanga maintain 14th position, with 11 points, against 19 of the fifth-placed Desportivo.

1º de Agosto are the leaders of the competition with 27 points.

Check the full results of the eighth round:

FC Bravos do Maquis-1º de Maio, 3-1

Recreativo do Libolo-Recreativo da Caála, 2-1

Petro de Luanda - CuandoCubango FC, 3-1

Wiliete de Benguela - Sagrada Esperança - 1-2

Académica do Lobito - Santa Rita de Cássia, 2-0

1º de Agosto - Interclube, 1-0

Sporting de Cabinda - Ferrovia do Huambo, 0-0

Progresso doSambizanga - Desportivo da Huíla, 0-0

