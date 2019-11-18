Ghana: Erasmus Kloden Out With New Collection

Ghanaian fashion outfit, "Erasmus Kloden" is out with new collection dubbed "Lifewith EUNICE."

Eunice is an acronym for, Extraordinary, Unique, Nice, Intelligent, Confidence and Elegance.

The collection is a top notch creation which drives inspiration from the Mehndi men of Indian design, and transformed into Ghanaian culture by using wax print known as "Ankara" to achieve an extraordinary look.

The collection consists of four defined garments which are created using high -end cotton, quality beautiful African fabric, suitable for men between the ages of 18 and above.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Erasmus Solomon, the designs would suit men for every occasion.