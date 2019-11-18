Ghana: Erasmus Kloden Out With New Collection

16 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linda Abrefi Wadie

Ghanaian fashion outfit, "Erasmus Kloden" is out with new collection dubbed "Lifewith EUNICE."

Eunice is an acronym for, Extraordinary, Unique, Nice, Intelligent, Confidence and Elegance.

The collection is a top notch creation which drives inspiration from the Mehndi men of Indian design, and transformed into Ghanaian culture by using wax print known as "Ankara" to achieve an extraordinary look.

The collection consists of four defined garments which are created using high -end cotton, quality beautiful African fabric, suitable for men between the ages of 18 and above.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Erasmus Solomon, the designs would suit men for every occasion.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.