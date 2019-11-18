Ghana: Hollywood Producer Paquita Amyra Hughes to Shoot Film in Ghana

16 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hollywood producer and executive director, Paquita Amyra Hughes, due to arrive in the country early next month, is on a mission to shoot a world-class movie, a project aimed at making Ghana a focus of attention in the global film industry.

Paquita would touch down at the Kotoka International Airport, in Accra, on December 8, 2019, accompanied by US-based Hollywood superstars, Chloe Mondesir and Nylah Mondesir, who are expected also be playing lead roles in the film.

The trio's coming was to fulfill another mission: The "Year of Return, Ghana 2019", a global homecoming event aimed at attracting the biggest number of Africans in the Diaspora to Ghana this year.

Also penciled for the movie project are some African celebrities (from Ghana and outside the country) who are associated with the entertainment industry; their names would be made public when the team arrives from the US.

Times Weekend chanced on one of the actors selected to premier in the star-studded film, whose title is yet to be announced, and had a chat with him about the forthcoming project.

Eben Yelson, a young Ghanaian musician and movie star, known in showbiz as DS De Golden Bhoy, disclosed to Times Weekend on Thursday that, barring any last-minute hitch, Paquita and her team will storm Ghana as scheduled, and move straight into business which spans approximately three weeks.

Particularly, he said the project would be targeting raw talents from Ghana who would be blended with the superstars to shoot the movie.

Expatiating, he said the raw talents, to be picked from the streets, would be dominated by females, "and will be transformed into global brands like in the case of Abraham Nii Attah, the sensational Ghanaian Hollywood star."

Golden Bhoy said Rock Violet Motion, co-headed by Paquita and Chloe, in collaboration with Ananse Cinema, as part of the homecoming event, would also be rolling a programme to empower young women in Ghana to go into directing and other related roles in the movie industry.

As part of her trip to Ghana, Paquita is expected to travel to Banda in the Bono Region, where she would be crowned as Development Queen.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.